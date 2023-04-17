Leicester: Man denies rape after woman found in city centre

Humberstone Gate, LeicesterGoogle
The woman was helped by members of the public in Humberstone Gate

A man has denied raping a woman who was found in Leicester city centre.

Detectives launched an investigation after the woman was helped by a number of people in Humberstone Gate in the early hours of 4 March.

Zaheer Shah, 37, of Evington Drive, Leicester, was arrested and charged with rape, actual bodily harm and strangulation.

He denied all charges at Leicester Crown Court on Monday and a trial date has been set for 29 August.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.