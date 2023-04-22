Accessible £38k powerboat launched on River Soar
- Published
A wheelchair accessible powerboat has been launched on a Leicestershire river, aimed at helping children and young cadets with disabilities to take part in water-based activities.
The boat - a Coulam Wheelyboat V17 which has been named Lilibet, after the late Queen Elizabeth II - has been launched on the River Soar.
Two charities helped to fund the £38,000 cost of the boat.
The chair of trustees of one of the groups said they were thrilled.
Leicestershire youth organisation FS Bulwark Navy Cadet Force, which supports young people using the customs and traditions of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, raised £19,000 towards the cost of the boat.
It said the Lilibet was fully accessible, providing wheelchair users, and those with other mobility issues, the freedom to board and operate the boat independently and safely.
Derry Hand, chairman of the trustees, said: "We have long wanted an accessible powerboat, and are thrilled that our unit can now provide equal opportunities and experiences to everyone, but especially those who may not have previously had the chance.
"Now, any disabled child or young cadet can enjoy and explore the River Soar alongside their able-bodied cadets using our new Wheelyboat, which is an immensely exciting prospect.
"FS Bulwark is a very community orientated unit, and there are many other groups nearby which I'm sure will benefit from using our Wheelyboat too.
"We're looking forward to seeing our cadets, and others, enjoying the water this summer in a way that wasn't previously possible."
The group were supported with the cost by national charity The Wheelyboat Trust, which raised the remaining £19,000.
Andy Beadsley, director of operations at The Wheelyboat Trust, said: "Wheelyboats break down one of the many barriers disabled people face.
"They allow everyone to take part in the same activity as equals, which can be a real lifeline for so many."
