Blue Planet Leicester submarine dome company gets award
A company that produces domed windows for mini-submarines - including some that were used on the BBC's Blue Planet show - has been given a royal award.
Blanson Ltd, which is based in Leicester, has been producing items for medical, pharmaceutical and marine companies for nearly 60 years.
The acrylic company has been given the King's Award for Enterprise.
Managing director Andy Turner said film companies used their products as they allowed for "perfect" picture quality.
The company produces large pressure-rated acrylic domed windows which can withstand pressures up to one mile (1.6 km) deep.
Their domed windows have been used on bubble submarines which were used to film two episodes in the first series of Blue Planet.
"We are delighted that Blanson's expertise and experience have been recognised by His Majesty," Mr Turner added.
"This award shows that we are at the top of our field and is a testament to the excellent reputation that British manufacturing holds on the global stage."
Mr Turner has been invited to a royal reception to receive the prize.
As well as an invite to the royal reception, the team will be presented with the award at their Leicestershire headquarters by the King's official representative, Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur.
