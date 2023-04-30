Nagar Kirtan: Sikh procession to take place in Leicester
- Published
Thousands of Sikhs will mark Vaisakhi by parading through the streets of Leicester this month.
The procession, known as Nagar Kirtan, will take place on Sunday.
The annual event traditionally sees a large number of worshippers walking between two of the city's main Gurdwaras.
Motorists have been warned to expect delays, with the city council implementing rolling road closures to accommodate the procession.
It is due to start at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Holy Bones, at 11.30 BST and will make its way across the city to arrive at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara, in East Park Road, at around 15:00.
Some 10,000 participants are expected to pass down Great Central Street, Vaughan Way, St Nicholas Circle, St Nicholas Place, High Street, Clock Tower, Gallowtree Gate, Granby Street, Northampton Street and Charles Street.
They will continue on to St Georges Way, Swain Street, Sparkenhoe Street, St Peters Road, East Park Road, Leicester Street and Roseberry Street.
