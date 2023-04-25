Leicestershire footballer, 12, with leukaemia kicks off match
- Published
A footballer who is being treated for leukaemia reunited with her team for the final league game of the season.
Madison, 12, from Burbage in Leicestershire, was not well enough to play in the game on Sunday, but her coach and father, Richard, arranged for her to kick off the match.
She has not played since she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in December 2022.
During her treatment, she was sent video messages from Jude Bellingham.
The England and Borussia Dortmund star was one of a number of footballing heroes to offer support to Madison, with others including Leicester City trio James Maddison, Patson Daka and Ricardo Pereira.
Speaking in a video message, James Maddison said: "I hope you can be back playing for Nuneaton soon.
"Sending you my best wishes and my full support."
Madison, a Leicester City fan, is a goalkeeper for Nuneaton Borough Under 13s in the Leicestershire Women and Girls' Football League, but has not played since she started cancer treatment.
On Sunday, she officially started the match against Barrow Town Under 13s in the centre circle.
She said: "It was good to be back out there."
After kick off, Madison returned to the side lines to cheer on her team.
Her father Richard said he hoped she would be able to play again, once her cancer treatment is finished.
He said: "I'm so proud she's here now.
"She's got a little bit of energy to do it. She has had a few rough patches along the way.
"Chemotherapy hasn't been an easy ride."
He added: "Looking at the prognosis and the outcome, she's got a real good chance of getting through this and being completely cured.
"The latest tests have shown zero cells at the minute in the bone marrow."
Madison is now five months into her cancer treatment.
Around 790 people are diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in the UK each year, with the majority of cases in children and young adults.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.