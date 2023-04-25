Scraptoft: Cat dies after getting caught in snare trap
- Published
A family cat was killed after getting caught in a snare trap, the RSPCA has said.
Tigger, a seven-year-old male ragdoll cross, was found dead in a neighbour's garden in Ivychurch Crescent, Scraptoft, Leicestershire, on 11 April.
The RSPCA said the pet was killed by a free-running snare that had pulled around its neck.
Owner Zoe Roberts said: "We are all just heartbroken and my three children are devastated at losing him."
The charity, which believes the cat encountered the snare in a different garden to the one he was found in, has launched an investigation.
Snares - made from a wire noose and attached to a stake or heavy object that acts as an anchor - are used to trap animals perceived to be pests like rabbits and foxes.
'Strict rules'
Ms Roberts said: "It has been so hard to explain to [our children] how he died as a result of this and it has brought a deeper level of trauma to us all, as who could be so cruel?"
RSPCA inspector Karl Marston said: "Although a free-running snare can be used legally to trap certain species of wild mammals, if it becomes locked - either through design, poor maintenance or via improper positioning - it can kill."
"There are strict legal conditions on setting certain types of traps and if they are not set in the right way [they can capture] non-target animals, like poor Tigger.
"If this happens the person setting the trap could potentially be committing an offence."
The charity has urged anone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.