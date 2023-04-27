Leicester: Motorcyclist dies after lamp-post crash
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a lamp-post in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said an officer asked the rider of a Kawasaki motorcycle to stop, close to HMP Leicester, in the early hours of Thursday.
A short time later, the bike crashed into a lamp-post in Aylestone Road.
The force said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Police said "in line with standard practice", the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Aylestone Road, near Leicester Royal Infirmary, was closed but has since reopened.
