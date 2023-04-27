Care firm criticised for threatening woman over husband's treatment
A care provider that threatened an "elderly and vulnerable" woman with bailiffs after she complained about her husband's treatment has been criticised by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
Pine View Care Homes Ltd, based in Leicester, responded to the family by saying they were trying to avoid fees.
The family complained to the ombudsman, which told the company to apologise and pay £150.
Pine View has so far refused to pay.
'Contemptuous responses'
The ombudsman's investigation said the owner of Pine View Care Homes - which an investigation carried out last year said has since sold the home involved in the complaint - had called the family "disgusting" in its initial response to their complaints, and warned them to pay any outstanding fees within seven days.
"If this is not paid the debt will be sent to our debt collectors to collect what is legally owed. We are not gangsters…" the message said.
After being told about a complaint to the ombudsman the owner of Pine View reiterated his demand for payment and the threat to use collectors, with further messages warning the family to "not play your silly games" and pay "or I will seize goods from your mother's property with an extra £800 costs".
Paul Najsarek, the local government and social care ombudsman, said the company's owner "has shown a complete lack of maturity and professionalism".
"I am disappointed to see such contemptuous responses from a registered provider," he said.
"Instead of investigating their complaint and responding rationally, he instead sent them intimidating, abusive and threatening emails suggesting they were at fault.
"He then further escalated the threats when the family exercised their right to bring their complaint to my office."
'Debt to pay'
An adverse findings notice has been issued against the provider under Section 3A of the Local Government Act 1974.
Mr Najsarek said the findings will also be shared with the Care Quality Commission, which regulates health an adult social care in England.
In a statement, Pine View Care Homes Ltd defended its actions, saying its "intention was not to cause any distress to the family" but also claiming "there is a debt which needs to be paid".
"If care fees are not paid the service cannot operate to its full potential," they said.
"This is an extremely difficult industry with many closures of care homes happening daily."
The statement on behalf of Pine View's management also criticised the ombudsman, saying it "should not be interfering with non-payment of fees".
"Their job is to monitor the care provided and as they correctly state there was no fault on the part of the home here," it said.
"We stand by our decision not to follow the ombudsman['s] recommendations."
