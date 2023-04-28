Warren Waldrom: Man jailed for 2017 rape of teenage girl in house
- Published
A man has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of the rape of a teenage girl.
Warren Waldrom, now 30, attacked the girl at an address in Coalville, Leicestershire, in July 2017, when she was under 16.
He also denied a charge of sexual assault but was convicted of both at Leicester Crown Court in February.
Police praised the victim and her family for their bravery and patience in bringing the case to court.
Police said Waldrom, of Radiant Road, Leicester, took the girl to his former home address in Coalville and later sexually assaulted her.
'Extremely difficult time'
She told him to stop, which he did, but shortly after he returned and, despite her pleas, raped her.
The victim told friends and then family, which led to Waldrom being arrested.
He claimed he thought the girl was older and the sex was consensual but officers said "further extensive enquiries" led to him being charged in November 2019.
Det Con Katie Leadbetter, of Leicestershire Police, said: "This has been an extremely difficult time for the victim and her family as they have waited firstly for our extensive enquiries to be completed to enable charges to be made and then for the trial to be heard.
"Without the victim's bravery, patience and co-operation during this time, we would not have been able to see this conviction happen."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.