In pictures: Leicester Morris dancers perform to mark May Day
Morris dancers have performed their traditional May Day routine at Bradgate Park, Leicestershire.
The Leicester Morrismen started their dawn routine at 07:00 BST in front of the local landmark known as Old John.
This year the group celebrate 70 years of dancing in and around Leicester.
Morris dancing involves performers - often wearing hats and bells on their legs - wielding handkerchiefs, sticks or swords, to the accompaniment of folk music.
