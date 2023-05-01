In pictures: Leicester Morris dancers perform to mark May Day

Morris dancing at Bradgate Park, LeicestershirePA Media
The Leicester Morrismen performed their first of many May Day dances at Bradgate Park at 07:00 BST
Morris dancers have performed their traditional May Day routine at Bradgate Park, Leicestershire.

The Leicester Morrismen started their dawn routine at 07:00 BST in front of the local landmark known as Old John.

This year the group celebrate 70 years of dancing in and around Leicester.

Morris dancing involves performers - often wearing hats and bells on their legs - wielding handkerchiefs, sticks or swords, to the accompaniment of folk music.

PA Media
Morris dancing involves wielding handkerchiefs, sticks or swords
PA Media
Leicester Morrismen have been performing in and around the city for 70 years
PA Media
The Morris dancing tradition dates back at least to the 1400s
PA Media
The group said Morris dancers in Leicester were mentioned in court records in 1599

