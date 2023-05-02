Leicester walking festival aims to open up city sights
- Published
A month-long programme of free walks exploring Leicester's environment, heritage and hidden history has begun
The Walk Leicester Festival includes guided tours taking in both the city's historic sites and its lesser-known environmental and architectural sights.
Walks range from exploring the trail of King Richard III to discovering the city's waterside habitats.
There will also be a walking sports element to the event, with activities based around Spinney Hill Park.
All walking tours are free to take part in, the city council said.
The free programme of walking sports at Spinney Hill Park are open to everyone and take place every Tuesday from 10:00 BST until 23 May.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.