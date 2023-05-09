Busy Leicester city centre street to get £300k revamp
One of Leicester's busiest city centre streets is to be closed to traffic for seven months for a major revamp.
Leicester City Council said a large section of Belvoir Street needed resurfacing because of wear and tear.
It said it hoped the scheme would improve a key shopping area in the city that has been hit by business and shop closures.
Drivers have been warned to expect traffic disruption while the £300,000 scheme is carried out.
A city council spokesperson said: "Planned improvements to Belvoir Street are due to begin from Tuesday 9 May, as part of continued investment in this important retail area of the city centre.
"The work involves replacing the existing footway surface with block paving to match materials used in recent revamps of nearby streets, such as Pocklingtons Walk and Horsefair Street.
"The existing surface needs replacing because of wear and tear due to heavy usage day and night and the impact of essential utility service repairs."
The council said the work would further enhance the look and feel of Belvoir Street, which last underwent a major revamp in 2017, and would create a much more durable surface that would be easier to maintain and repair in the long term.
The improvements will take around seven months to complete, the council said.
During the works Belvoir Street will be closed to traffic between its junctions with Granby Street and Bowling Green Street and diversions will be put in place.
