Protesters arrested outside Leicestershire drone factory
- Published
The number of arrests at a protest outside a drone factory in Leicestershire has increased to 33.
Demonstrators have been at UAV Tactical Systems on Meridian Business Park, Braunstone Town, since Monday.
Police said there were now fewer protesters at the site and disruption to businesses had reduced.
Of those arrested, 17 have been charged, 14 have been bailed with conditions and two remain in custody.
Leicestershire Police said 10 people have been charged with breaches under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.
Two have been charged with causing criminal damage and two have been charged with obstructing a highway.
Two have been charged with breaches under Section 14 of the Public Order Act, obstructing a highway and obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty.
Another person has been charged with obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty.
On Tuesday police said they had taken 26 people into custody including protesters who locked themselves together in the middle of roads, causing traffic disruption.
Leicestershire Police's Deputy Chief Constable David Sandall said: "A small number of protestors remain and we will continue to engage with them in the coming days.
"There has been local disruption caused by this protest, impacting local businesses beyond the immediate site."
