Hinckley parents run five marathons for team who saved daughter
The parents of a girl who had brain surgery 15 times are running five marathons in five days to raise money for the team that saved her life.
Odette, who is four years old, was diagnosed with a brain tumour following a routine eye test in February 2022.
Her parents, Sophie and Tom, will be running from the London hospital where she was born to the Nottingham hospital where she was treated.
Sophie said they were "probably a bit mad" to attempt the challenge.
"Although I'm looking forward to day one I'm not looking forward to days two, three, four and five," said Sophie, from Hinckley in Leicestershire.
"But Odette was forced to push herself to her physical limits and she did it with no complaints, surprising us and all the hospital staff every day with her bravery and fortitude.
"When the challenge gets tough, I'm sure the thought of everything she endured will help us keep going."
The couple have already raised more than £6,000 through online fundraising.
Donations will be given to Nottingham Children's Hospital, where the couple hope it will help save more children's lives.
"We have our beautiful little girl back home and that is all down to the incredible care she received on ward E40 at Nottingham Children's Hospital," said Sophie.
"We will never be able to find the words to express our gratitude to the surgeons, nurses, doctors, rehabilitation team and wonderful play workers who saved Odette's life, brought light to our darkest days and supported us as a family."
The run will start at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on 29 May and end at Nottingham Children's Hospital on 2 June.
