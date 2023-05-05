Leicester student pair through to pastry chef competition finals
A pair of students have made it to the finals of a national pastry chef competition.
Husnaa Kaka, 20, and Gemma Collick, 21, both students at Leicester College, are due to compete in final in London on 10 May.
They are in the last eight of the 2023 Student Pastry Chef of the Year competition.
The college wished them best of luck when they show off their skills to some of the country's top chefs.
Ms Collick, who is on the level three pastry course at the college and lives in Great Glen said: "The competition is prestigious and is judged by amazing chefs.
"I'll be making a chocolate mousse with orange sponge.
"I'm really enjoying the course, learning about different processes of baking and plan to open my own bakery one day."
Ms Kaka, who is from Leicester and is a level three student on the patisserie and confectionary course, said: "I'm delighted to have reached the finals where I'll be making a pineapple, passion fruit and basil white chocolate mousse.
"I've learned many different techniques during the course and that I have a talent for baking.
"When I finish my studies, I'll be looking to progress into a full-time job - the dream is working at Harrods."
Dan Murphy, programme lead for the catering course, said: "It's an incredible opportunity for Husnaa and Gemma to showcase their skills in front of some of the country's best pastry chefs.
"Both Husnaa and Gemma are very conscientious and all of this effort shines through in their studies and progress in this competition. We're wishing them both the best of luck in the final."
Lead judge Franciane Tartari said: "I'm really impressed with the diversity and strength of the entrants this year.
"Pastry is a hard discipline to learn but this year's bunch are well up for the challenge."
