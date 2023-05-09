Angel Lynn: Woman severely injured in kidnap now able to stand
- Published
A woman left with serious injuries after being kidnapped by her then boyfriend is able to stand for the first time since the attack, her family has said.
Angel Lynn, 22, was bundled into the back of a van by Chay Bowskill after an argument and then fell from the vehicle at 60mph on the A6 in Leicestershire.
She was left unable to walk, talk or feed herself after the kidnap in 2020.
Her parents told BBC Breakfast she has been doing "really well".
The news from parents Paddy and Nikki Lynn comes ahead of a Channel 4 documentary into the kidnapping, which is due to air later on Tuesday.
Mrs Lynn said: "She's doing really well. She can write, she is taking small sips of drink and they [her physiotherapists] are standing her up now.
"They are really good. She gets a bit moody sometimes when she is being bent around but it's doing her the world of good. She's loosening up."
Mr Lynn said Angel, who requires 24-hour care, was beginning to take steps again.
He said: "She had an operation on her left foot to straighten that. She's doing really well."
Mr and Mrs Lynn have recently met the air ambulance crew, which was called after Angel was found on the carriageway.
Mrs Lynn said: "We just can't thank them enough. What they did, getting to Angel so fast, saved her life."
She said she would be taking on the Great North Run to raise money for the doctors.
Bowskill, from Syston, Leicestershire, was convicted of kidnapping Angel and originally sentenced to seven and a half years in a young offenders institution.
His sentence was later reviewed by the Court of Appeal following concerns it was too lenient and increased to 12 years.
Bowskill was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour towards Angel, and perverting the course of justice.
Mr and Mrs Lynn said they wanted to do the documentary to raise awareness of the dangers of coercive control by abusive partners.
Mrs Lynn said: "[We're] just absolutely devastated that we didn't spot it because we wouldn't be here today had we spotted it earlier.
"It can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter how strong you are. It can happen to men and women.
"We've had to do this because this is how we tell other people about being coerced and how easy it is, even if you're strong-minded, that it can happen to you and to just get out of it, because I wouldn't want anyone else to go through what we've been through."
Rocco Sansome, who was driving the van, was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution.
