Man seriously injured in assault outside Leicester bar
- Published
A man suffered serious leg injuries in an attack outside a Leicester bar.
Police said they were called to Church Gate, in the city centre, at about 05:15 BST on Sunday 7 May.
Officers said a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was attacked near The Courtyard Bar.
A 29-year-old man and 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and both have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the attack has been urged to contact Leicestershire Police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.