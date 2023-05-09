Boy, 17, in court charged with murder of Leicester great-grandfather
A 17-year-old boy charged with the murder of a great-grandfather in Leicester has appeared in court.
Gerald Wickes, 79, was found injured at an address in Queens Park Way on 22 February and died at the scene.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared during a nine-minute hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, having also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault of an emergency worker.
He is due back at court on 9 June.
A provisional trial date has already been set for 2 October.
