Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees search for new homes
More than 300 Ukrainian refugee households have made homelessness applications in the East Midlands.
Since 2022, 6,796 Ukrainians were given temporary homes in Derbyshire, Rutland, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.
East Midlands Councils said as of 21 April, 302 households applied for homelessness in the region.
They will now either be found emergency accommodation, a new sponsor or helped to find a permanent home.
Last year, the UK government set up the Homes for Ukraine scheme, to help people affected by the war.
The scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family to come to the UK if they have a named sponsor, who can provide accommodation for six months or more.
'Can't go on forever'
Thousands of refugees arrived in the East Midlands, but a year on, some hosts are unable to accommodate them.
Roger Anscombe, who has had a Ukrainian mother and daughter staying with him and his family since last year, said: "It can't go on forever.
"We felt it's time we wanted our spare bedroom back. We haven't been able to have our grandchildren come to visit. They're great to have around and we really miss them."
Stuart Young, executive director at East Midlands Councils, said: "Homelessness presentations in the region remain low, and authorities ensure guests who present as homeless are re-matched with a new sponsor swiftly, and provided with temporary accommodation when necessary while this process takes place - or are supported to find permanent accommodation of their own."
Mr Young added the thousands of sponsors, who have hosted Ukrainian guests, have shown "goodwill".
The data was supplied from 26 of the 35 local authorities in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.
It was not available from Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Broxtowe, Charnwood, Harborough, Melton, Newark and Sherwood, North Kesteven and Rutland councils.