More arrests and charges over drone factory protest
- Published
Protesters outside a drone factory in Leicestershire have been charged with public order offences.
Demonstrators have been at UAV Tactical Systems on Meridian Business Park, Braunstone Town, since last week.
Leicestershire Police said a total of 41 people had now been arrested, with 24 facing charges including criminal damage, obstructing a highway and obstructing a police constable.
Seventeen people have been released on bail.
A series of protests have taken place outside the site in recent years against UAV Tactical Systems, which is a subsidiary of Israel-based international defence electronics company Elbit Systems.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spent six days on the roof of the factory in May 2021, while two protesters were fined for blocking the site entrance this year.
Adam Streets, assistant chief constable for Leicestershire Police, said officers remained at the factory "to minimise disruption as much as we are able while facilitating the right to a peaceful protest".
