Thomas Prince: Man jailed for raping victims in 2011 and 2012
A man has been jailed for rapes he committed more than 10 years ago.
Leicestershire Police said Thomas Prince attacked two victims the first time he met them - overpowering one and giving the other alcohol so he could take advantage of her.
The victims, who did not know each other, were raped in June 2011 and December 2012.
Prince was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
The 26-year-old, of Western Road, Leicester, was found guilty of four counts of rape following a trial.
Officers said Prince's victims, who are now adults, independently reported the attacks in 2020.
'Degree of closure'
Det Con Rachael Lee said: "I'd like to commend them on the strength they showed in giving evidence during the trial.
"Since each of these horrific incidents occurred, they've been living their lives, continually traumatised about what had happened to them.
"To stand up in court and recount your ordeal in front of a jury takes an unbelievable amount of courage, but ultimately in this case it meant that Prince is now dealing the consequences of his crimes.
"I hope the outcome has provided them with a degree of closure."
She said it "became apparent there may be other people out there who are victims of Prince", and urged anyone with any information to contact the force.
