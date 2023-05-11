Angel Lynn: Scans show injuries to woman kidnapped by boyfriend
- Published
Scan images have been shared showing the devastating head injuries suffered by a woman who fell from a van after being kidnapped by her then boyfriend.
Angel Lynn, 22, was bundled into the back of the vehicle by Chay Bowskill after an argument and then fell from it at 60mph on the A6 in Leicestershire.
The impact caused major damage to her skull and left her requiring 24-hour care.
Bowskill is serving a 12-year sentence for the kidnap and other offences.
The 3D CT scans were shown in a Channel 4 documentary, which aired on Tuesday, about Miss Lynn's case.
Miss Lynn's parents have said they are keen to use their daughter's experience to raise awareness about abusive relationships.
In the programme, consultant neurosurgeon Stuart Smith showed how her skull sustained major damage from the fall.
He said: "As soon as Angel arrived at hospital, it was very clear she'd suffered very severe injuries.
"To fracture the skull to that degree takes a really incredible degree of force.
"Her injury was so devastating and so severe that there was a very real chance that Angel wouldn't survive."
In spite of her injuries, Miss Lynn's parents said she was making progress in her recovery and was able to stand for the first time since the fall in 2020.
Her mother Nikki said: "She's doing really well. She can write, she is taking small sips of drink and they [her physiotherapists] are standing her up now.
"They are really good. She gets a bit moody sometimes when she is being bent around but it's doing her the world of good. She's loosening up."
Bowskill, from Syston, Leicestershire, was convicted of kidnapping Miss Lynn and originally sentenced to seven and a half years in a young offenders institution.
The sentence was later reviewed by the Court of Appeal following concerns it was too lenient and increased to 12 years.
He was also convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour towards Miss Lynn, and perverting the course of justice.
Rocco Sansome, who was driving the van, was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution.