Police reduce drone factory protest area as two arrested
- Published
Police are reducing the area for protesters outside a Leicestershire drone factory to occupy as the number of arrests has risen to 43.
Demonstrations have taken place at UAV Tactical Systems on Meridian Business Park, Braunstone Town, since 1 May.
Leicestershire Police said it will "reduce the footprint of the protest area" under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.
The new conditions will stay in place until 15 May, the force said.
On Wednesday police confirmed two more people had been arrested after a man "drove a vehicle up to the gate of the businesses premises" before he and a woman "locked themselves on to a vehicle".
A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act, while a 61-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence and also conspiracy to cause criminal damage.
Protests have taken place outside the site in recent years against UAV Tactical Systems, which is a subsidiary of Israel-based international defence electronics company Elbit Systems.
Palestine Action said activists "retaliated" on Wednesday following the deaths of Palestinians on Tuesday and blockaded the entrance to the factory.
In a statement the group said protests "have persisted despite police [desperation] to shut down the siege".
