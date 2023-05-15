Watermead Country Park: Plans for logistics site submitted
- Published
Plans for a new logistics site to be partly built on a Leicestershire country park have been submitted.
Developer Wanlip Holdings Ltd has put in an application for three areas of land around Watermead Country Park, near Thurmaston, to Charnwood Borough Council.
If approved it says it will bring in 918 jobs, with more during the construction process.
Comments on the plans can be made before 24 May.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the application stated one of the three areas of land earmarked for development extended "into part of Watermead Country Park".
Hedgerows and trees currently on the site would be removed, with the company saying they would be replaced by new landscaping and tree planting.
Documents submitted on behalf of Wanlip Holdings by agent Pegasus Group said the development "would bring a range of economic benefits to the local economy and will be consistent with the aims of the regional and national planning policies".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.