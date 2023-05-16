Forest planted in Rutland to celebrate King's coronation
A 220-hectare (543 acre) forest is being planted on the border between Rutland and Leicestershire in celebration of King Charles III's coronation.
Forestry England said the Coronation Wood in Clipsham would be its first in recognition of the event.
The wood will be made up of a mixture of broadleaf and conifer trees.
It said these species would provide a habitat for wildlife and a sustainable source of timber.
The new site will link two existing woodlands already managed by Forestry England - Clipsham Park and Pickworth Wood.
The organisation said forests had traditionally marked coronations, including tree planting for King George VI and renaming a forest for Queen Elizabeth II.
It said the woods would be "timeless reminders" of the King's Coronation and reflect his passion for the environment.
Paddy Harrop, from Forestry England, said: "Planning and planting a brand new woodland is always an exciting moment for us.
"We think ahead to how tree saplings we plant over the coming years will look, and the many benefits they will bring decades ahead.
"We'll be consulting people on our woodland design once that's ready and give updates on progress as we move ahead with planting."
Forestry England said it was aiming to plant the trees at Clipsham in the autumn and winter of 2024/25.
