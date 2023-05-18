School bus gets stuck under low bridge again
- Published
A school bus with pupils on board on their way to take exams became stuck under a bridge in the same spot where it happened last year.
The bus was taking pupils to Ashby School in Leicestershire when it hit the railway bridge on Thursday.
One parent said her son was "launched forward and hit his collar bone", and others said it had been stressful for pupils due to take their GCSEs.
The bus company, Roberts Travel, told the BBC it did not want to comment.
'Covered in glass shards'
In a statement, a school spokesperson said: "Ashby School is working closely with the bus company to establish what happened and is supporting all students who have been affected."
Leicestershire Police said it happened in Station Road, in Ashby de la Zouch, at about 08:30 BST.
A spokesperson said: "There were some passengers on at the time, but no injuries reported. They left the bus following the collision."
However, one parent said her daughter was "covered in glass shards", adding she was taking her to get her neck and back checked.
Another parent said her daughter had been on the bus last year when the same thing happened, and a reminder video had popped up on Snapchat.
"I think it's a disgrace to be honest," she said.
"There's a huge sign on the bridge. I drive under there most days with work myself.
"There's kids on that bus that have GCSE exams so are already under stress and worry. It was the same for my daughter, they had exams."
Network Rail said the bridge strike was reported to them at 08:37 and the double-decker bus was removed shortly before 10:45.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.