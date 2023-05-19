River-death boy's mum pays tribute to 'larger-than-life' son
A mother has paid tribute to her "caring" and "larger-than-life" teenage son who died after entering a river.
Kieran Wharton, 13, was pulled from the River Soar in Barrow-upon-Soar, Leicestershire, on Saturday.
Police were called at 21:15 BST after firefighters reported four boys in the water.
Kaleigh Wharton, of nearby Quorn, said she had since visited the spot where he was found to remember the good times she had with him.
She said had been at home when she received a call from Kieran's brother, telling her to go to the river immediately.
"I just jumped up, flew downstairs, into the car and.... straight over there," she said.
However, a police cordon prevented her from getting close to the water.
"We must have sat there for maybe half an hour, but we kept ringing his [Kieran's] phone and eventually a police officer answered," she said.
An inspector told her to go to Loughborough Police Station, where she was told Kieran had been found and was being treated by paramedics.
Police then took her to Leicester Royal Infirmary.
"The minute we got there they ushered us into the family room and said that unfortunately he had been in the water for so long that there was absolutely nothing they could do and that he'd died," she said.
"At first I was just in shock. I didn't know what to say. It was all a blur."
Ms Wharton said her son was a "larger-than-life character".
She said: "He was absolutely hilarious; he had a cracking personality and underneath all that teenage attitude he was actually very caring."
'Good times'
Over the last few days Ms Wharton has visited the riverside spot where he was found.
"To me, it's that comfort of that's where he last was, physically," she said.
"I do sit and wonder 'Oh my God, what must he have been going through while he was in there?' but generally I try to keep the thoughts as light as possible and remember the good times."
The family have also taken Kieran's favourite food - apple pie - to the river to enjoy together.
"We just sat there and had a couple of spoonfuls," said Ms Wharton.
"We threw a bit into the river and we've left a bit in the packaging so if he wants a slice later it's there for him."
Others have since left chocolate, sweets and drinks.
"It's a bit different to the everyday flowers - it's a bit more personal to him," she said.
Kieran never realised how "loved and appreciated" he was, she said, adding that she was heartened by the kind messages shared about him on social media, including some from complete strangers.
"For me, it's comforting - it's lovely," she said.