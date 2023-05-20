Kieran Wharton: River death boy's mum sounds warning to others
- Published
The mother of a teenage boy who died after entering a river wants children to be better educated on the dangers.
Kaleigh Wharton's son Kieran was pulled from the River Soar in Barrow-upon-Soar, Leicestershire, on 13 May.
She has asked for parents and schools to highlight how dangerous the water can be.
She said the family was making plans for a lasting tribute to her son, including having more lifebuoys added to the riverbank where he was found.
Ms Wharton was told her 13-year-old son had died after he was found in the river on Saturday night.
She said he was a caring boy with "a cracking personality".
Details of how or why Kieran entered the water have not yet been released but Ms Wharton wants to warn other children thinking of going into a river this summer.
"My advice would obviously be, to any other kids, just don't do it," she said.
"We definitely want to do whatever we can to raise awareness of the dangers of rivers.
"This one has a lock either side, which makes it that bit more treacherous with the undercurrents.
"So I would just urge parents, schools, anybody really to just educate children of those dangers."
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "As the weather starts to warm up, open waters can look inviting on a hot summer's day.
"It is important to understand there are a number of hidden dangers, such as deep water, hidden currents, debris or objects under the water and cold-water shock.
"Even on hot days just below the surface, water can be icy cold with fatal effects on strength and stamina."
Ms Wharton said the family planned for a plaque to be added to a bench by the river as a more permanent tribute to her son.
They also hope to arrange for more lifebuoys to be put on the river bank.
"Little things like that will help with Kieran's memory," she said.