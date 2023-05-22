Leicester's Great Central Way to be widened and resurfaced
A city walking and cycling path is to be widened and resurfaced, a council has said.
Work is due to begin later to widen a 1,804ft (550m) section of footpath on the Great Central Way in Leicester.
The project, between Gilmorton Avenue and the city border, would ensure more space and a smoother surface, Leicester City Council said.
The route follows the line of the former Great Central Railway and forms part of the Sustrans cycle network.
The council said the project would continue similar work carried out last year between Gilmorton Avenue and Soar Valley Way.
The route is a well-used link between the Everards Meadows development, Leicester city centre and residential areas of Glen Parva.
The council said the first phase of the work would take seven weeks and some temporary footpath closures would be needed, with alternative routes signposted.
During the works, the pathway will be closed to all users from 07:30 to 15:30 BST, Monday to Friday.
The scheme will cost £343,000 and is funded as part of an award agreement from the Department for Transport to cycling charity Sustrans.
Leicester deputy city mayor for transportation, climate emergency and clean air Adam Clarke, said: "The Great Central Way is a very popular route and an integral part of the city's cycling and walking network, connecting Leicester with neighbouring parts of the county.
"We've been making improvements to it in phases for some time, including resurfacing and widening work, and also the installation of the Marsden Lane ramp to connect the Grand Union Canal and Great Central Way."