Teacher at Melton Mowbray school is banned over inappropriate touching
A teacher who massaged female pupils' backs, played with their hair and whispered in their ears during lessons has been banned from the profession.
Richard Newman, 53, had worked at John Ferneley College in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, since August 2013.
A Teaching Regulation Agency panel said his actions were "clearly inappropriate", "deliberate" and breached school safeguarding policy.
He was handed an indefinite prohibition order.
An investigation was launched after pupils were overheard discussing the behaviour of Mr Newman, a business studies teacher.
The panel heard the evidence of six pupils, which included accounts of Mr Newman massaging their backs, touching their hair, shoulders and ears and whispering answers.
They added it happened in "most lessons".
'This is unforgivable'
In a statement, Mr Newman admitted "his physical contact with pupils was not minimal, limited in duration, age-appropriate or justified" and that he was "ashamed" at the thought he had upset pupils.
Mr Newman said he had "on occasion patted or tapped students on the back, shoulder or arm; patted students on the head or shoulder or ruffled their hair and spoken quietly to students whilst standing next to or behind them to discuss their work".
But his statement added: "Having considered how I have conducted myself in a classroom, I have been particularly devastated that I have made any young person feel uncomfortable. In my mind this is unforgivable".
However, the panel ruled it was "clearly inappropriate for a teacher to touch pupils in this manner or whisper in their ears".
He had no good reason for doing so, it added.
A prohibition order was made against Mr Newman, banning him from teaching in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.
He can appeal against this in two years.
