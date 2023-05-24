Loughborough charity shop to reopen after arson attack
A charity shop which was forced to close following an arson attack is to reopen on Wednesday.
The Cancer Research UK branch, in Market Street, Loughborough, was targeted in the early hours of 18 April.
The charity said it was "saddened" to have had to close due to severe smoke damage but said staff had worked hard to get to the point of re-opening.
A band is to perform at the store from 11:00 BST to mark occasion.
Cancer Research UK said a host of activities have also been planned to thank supporters and volunteers who have helped with the re-opening.
It said the shop has been closed since the fire, which was caused by vandals setting light to rubbish outside the entrance.
It said the fire wrecked the interior of the shop and almost all the stock had to be replaced.
'Brilliant volunteers'
The charity estimated the cost of repairs and the loss in revenue to be about £13,000 and has appealed for donations and extra volunteers.
Jo Mewett, head of retail at Cancer Research UK, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming customers old and new back through our doors.
"We rely on our community of brilliant volunteers, who give their time to help us beat cancer and we're always extremely grateful for any good quality donations.
"We'd like to thank our generous donors for their ongoing support."
Leicestershire Police said an 18-year-old male was arrested in connection with the fire and subsequently released on bail.
A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were also arrested then released with no further action.
The force said its investigation was continuing.