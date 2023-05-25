Video aims to prevent pollution in Leicester's waterways
A video has been created to remind people of the harm being caused by pollution in Leicester's waterways.
The six-minute film, called Respect our Rivers, explains the damage deliberately and carelessly dumped waste causes to wildlife.
It has been released ahead of the summer months when more people are expected to head to the city's riverbanks and canal sides.
The Environment Agency and the city council worked together on the project.
Leicester city mayor Peter Soulsby said the Soar, the city's main river, was a haven for wildlife in the heart of the city but trying to keep it free of litter was a constant struggle.
Non-biodegradable
He highlighted problems caused when mourners from the city's faith communities throw items such as plastic flowers in the water along with ashes.
He said: "Our environmental volunteers go out on a range of boats to carry out weekly river cleaning sessions, which goes the extra mile to help keep the river clean and enable it to thrive as a haven for wildlife, as well as helping prevent flooding by removing trapped waste and debris.
"We have worked with the Environment Agency to operate a designated site for scattering of ashes, on a section of the River Soar near the National Space Centre, which was chosen because the natural features of the river at that point allow the ashes and other offerings such as flowers to disperse without causing any problem.
"However, it is essential to the future of the river's wildlife that only biodegradable objects are put into the water - non-biodegradable objects can take years to break down, or even last a lifetime releasing pollutants into the water, causing harm to birds, animals and fish in the process."