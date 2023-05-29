University of Leicester midwifery lecturer honoured for equality work
A midwifery lecturer who has championed diversity has won a national award for her work.
Maxine Chapman, of the University of Leicester, has been named at the Royal College of Midwives Awards (RCM) for her efforts to ensure culturally sensitive working practices.
She was among a team of people who helped to develop a toolkit with the RCM to address inequity in health education.
She said she was elated to have won.
Ms Chapman was named as Unsung Hero for Midwives or Higher Education staff from a Black, Asian or Ethnic Background at the awards.
A recent report showed the risk of maternal death was almost four times higher among women from black ethnic minority backgrounds compared with white women in the UK.
'Important work'
Her nomination said her work on the toolkit had ensured improved care outcomes, with students now more likely to recognise unwell women and babies such as those with jaundice or rashes.
She said: "I'm elated to have won.
"This award acknowledges the effort to ensure culturally sensitive education and practice for all women [and] to improve the student experience and outcomes in care.
"I hope the award inspires others to continue this very important work."
RCM's chief executive Gill Walton said: "I am proud to present Maxine with this award.
"She has made a huge contribution towards midwifery education.
"The work Maxine does is having a significant knock-on effect on women and families in the maternity services."
