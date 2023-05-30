Man jailed for £330k Leicester pharmacy diabetes kits thefts
- Published
A pharmacy assistant who stole £330,000 worth of diabetes kits has been jailed for three years and seven months.
Abdul Nargoliya's actions were uncovered when a 2018 investigation into 22,000 kits ordered by the business found only 370 had been sold.
The 30-year-old, of Woodboy Street in Leicester, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to theft by an employee and concealing, transferring, converting criminal property.
He was sentenced on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said Nargoliya was identified as a suspect as the orders matched his shift patterns, with hundreds of calls to stockists found on his phone records after he was arrested.
Sgt Mike Archer said the defendant "was an employee who abused his position purely for his own financial gain".
"This was a premeditated and planned theft for a substantial sum of money," he added.