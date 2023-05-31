Syston Knitting Banxy declares relegated Leicester City will return
- Published
A mystery yarn bomber has knitted a bollard topper in support of relegated Leicester City.
The Syston Knitting Banxy unveiled her latest creation, declaring the club will return to the Premier League next season.
Leicester won their last game, but Everton's victory confirmed their relegation to the Championship.
The Foxes fan's creations have included a knitted likeness of James Maddison and FA Cup final postbox toppers.
She has been creating detailed eye-catching toppers on a postbox and bollards on High Street in the Leicestershire town of Syston since 2019.
To date she has produced 62 postbox toppers and more than 50 bollard toppers.
Her latest bollard topper, outside of the Methodist church, features mascot Filbert Fox with the words "we'll be back".
She said her whole family had supported Leicester for many years: "To LCFC, the people of Leicester are behind you, and we have absolute faith that you will come back stronger.
"Keep the faith. Foxes never quit. We'll be back."
The anonymous knitter also created a postbox topper featuring Leicester players and another with Filbert Fox before their 2021 FA Cup win at Wembley.
She said on the day of the final: "I added a silver cup to the team topper, as I just knew they'd win.
"I was able to return that one featuring the cup on the very evening of the win."
The work of Syston Knitting Banxy, whose identity is a closely-guarded secret, has been acknowledged by Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham.
She also had a postbox topper featured on ITV soap Coronation Street in its Christmas Day episode last year.
Cast members from BBC comedy Ghosts also praised a Halloween topper she made, featuring a knitted version of each of the main ghost characters.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.