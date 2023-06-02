Train strikes: East Midlands Railway and CrossCountry Trains services reduced
Passengers have been warned to expect disruption to rail services in the East Midlands as a result of continued strikes.
Action by guards, managers and station staff in the RMT union means services are "significantly reduced" on Friday.
No CrossCountry Trains or East Midlands Railway services will run on Saturday due to industrial action by Aslef.
Rail bosses are urging people to plan ahead and travel only if "absolutely necessary".
On Friday, East Midlands Railway is only operating trains between 07:30 and 18:30 BST with last departures between 15:00 and 16:30 BST.
Intercity trains will also start from Derby, rather than Sheffield, due to the North Derby Block engineering works taking place.
But CrossCountry Trains will be running a shuttle service between Sheffield and Derby and customers can travel between Sheffield and Nottingham to change for London services, too.
Will Rogers, managing director of East Midlands Railway, said: "Unfortunately, we will be unable to run any services on Saturday and only a limited number on Friday.
"Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off."
