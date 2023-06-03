Vale of Belvoir crash: Arrest as man seriously injured
- Published
A man has been arrested after a man was left in a life-threatening condition by a serious crash in the Vale of Belvoir.
The crash between a car and pick-up truck happened at the junction of Belvoir Road and Long Lane in Redmile at about 13:20 BST on Friday.
A 22-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. Leicestershire Police said he remained in custody.
Police said they were searching for two key witnesses who stopped to help.
Leicestershire Police said the injured man was a passenger inside a Toyota Yaris that collided with a Toyota Hilux.
He was one of three men - all in their 20s - in the car at the time.
Two others were also taken to hospital with injuries the force said were not life-threatening or life-changing.
Police said the driver of the Hilux was not injured in the collision.
'Key information'
Det Sgt Lisa Wood, from Leicestershire Police, said: "I know that a couple - a man and a woman - stopped at the scene to help.
"The woman stated she was a military medic.
"However, they left prior to police arriving.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to them as they may have key information or footage that could help my investigation.
"I'm also appealing for anyone else who was in the area at the time the collision occurred to come forward."
