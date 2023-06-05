Kibworth residents concerned over six-month bridge closure
Concerns have been raised by residents in a Leicestershire village over the "unacceptable" six-month closure of a bridge.
Network Rail plans to close Grammar School bridge in Kibworth Beauchamp later this month as part of work to electrify the Midland Mainline.
Residents said the proposed diversion route involved pedestrians crossing two busy roads.
A spokesperson for the rail company said options were being investigated.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the bridge, at the top of School Road, was used by locals to get to schools and the nearby Warwick Park.
Some residents said the closure would increase their walking journey times by nearly 40 minutes.
Mobility issues
One angry resident said on social media: "This is disgusting that Network Rail think this is acceptable.
"They are basically splitting the village in half for six months."
Another said: "This is unacceptable. So many people will be affected by this.
"I think it's particularly bad for those with mobility issues."
District councillor Simon Whelband has suggested a temporary footbridge be installed.
"As the bridge is going to be shut for so long, there is some mitigation needed," he said.
"The diversion route they have suggested isn't great and we believe an alternative should be provided.
'Aware of concerns'
"A few years ago, they did similar work to another bridge, and put up a temporary bridge."
Last month, more than 100 people attended a meeting in the village with Network Rail representatives.
Another meeting with the company has since been arranged for local councillors and the area's MP, Conservative Neil O'Brien, to discuss the plans further.
A spokesperson for the rail firm said the bridge would remain open until the end of June, while options were investigated.
They said: "We are aware of the concerns from local residents and councillors about the suggested diversion for the bridge on School Road.
"We are working hard to look at alternatives."
