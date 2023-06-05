The John O'Gaunt: Fire breaks out at disused pub
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a disused pub in Leicester.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it started receiving calls about smoke coming from The John O Gaunt, in Somerset Avenue at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
Several crews were sent to the scene and people living nearby have been advised to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.
The pub has been derelict since closing in 2018.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.