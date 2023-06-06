Leicester river to be searched in Malgorzata Wnuczek inquiry
- Published
Police will search a river as part of a renewed investigation into the disappearance of a woman who went missing more than 17 years ago.
Malgorzata Wnuczek was last seen catching a bus from her job at Peter Jackson Logistics in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, on 31 May 2006.
Despite numerous appeals, her whereabouts remain unknown.
Police said specialist teams would search the River Soar, around Mill Lane bridge, Leicester, on Tuesday.
The last contact Ms Wnuczek, known by her family as Gosia, had with her loved ones was via text message on 29 May 2006, Leicestershire Police said.
'Lived in darkness'
The force is continuing to work with police from Ms Wnuczek's native Poland, and believe people within Leicester's Polish community know what happened to her.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in the Greater Manchester area on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Det Insp Jenni Higgs said: "Malgorzata was 27 when she was last seen. Two days ago it was her 44th birthday.
"Following information provided to us by our Polish colleagues, we are carrying out a search of the River Soar in the hope we might find something that can help us to establish Malgorzata's whereabouts.
"Since the investigation began, more than 2,000 potential witnesses have raised more than 2,500 lines of inquiry, with more than 100 statements taken. But we still do not know where Malgorzata is or what might have happened to her.
"However, I firmly believe there are people out there who do. For more than 17 years, her family have lived their lives in darkness and we owe it to them to answer the questions they have."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.