Download: Festival fan makes gift bags for other 'mini moshers'

A four-year-old rock fan whose parents became a couple at the Download festival has made gift bags to hand out to other young festival-goers.
Layla decided to make the bags after attending the event at Donington Park, Leicestershire, for the first time last year and making lots of friends.
She now loves Download as much as her mum and dad, who got engaged and celebrated their honeymoon there.
Layla's mum wants other people with young children to come and say hello.
"I think she's more excited than us this year," said Becky, of Worthing, West Sussex.
"I hope she can make people smile. She's an amazing kid with a huge heart and we are so proud of her."
The four-day festival, which is marking its 20th anniversary, is taking place until Sunday and is hosting four headline sets for the first time.
Layla has inherited her parents' love of music, gigs and festivals.
"She's really into her rock stuff," said Becky.
"Kiss is her favourite and when she saw [co-lead singer] Gene Simmons last year she was beside herself."
Layla's parents were just friends when they started going to the festival together in 2010.
Becky was planning to go and Kevin decided to join her because his favourite band, AC/DC, were playing.
"Highway to Hell ended up being our wedding song because of it," she said.
They became a couple during the 2015 festival, getting engaged in 2016 during a fake wedding ceremony at the festival's inflatable chapel, and also celebrated their honeymoon at Download in 2017.
Their real wedding was also Download-themed: the invitations were homemade Download tickets and they sent out "WedFest" wristbands.
They also announced Becky's pregnancy with a photo of them holding a Download sleepsuit.0
"Download is a massive thing for us," said Becky.
"We've made some of our best friends at Download.
"Everything is just amazing. We don't bother with foreign holidays, we save for Download each year."
Download is now so popular with children that a Mini Moshers camping area is being set up for the first time.
Layla had the idea to make gift bags after receiving a party bag at a children's party.
She has made 50 and filled them with things she likes, so they are aimed at children aged four to six.
"We are so proud of our tiny human - she's got the biggest heart and this was all her idea," said her mum.
