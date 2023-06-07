Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Leicestershire.
Police were called to reports of a fight between a youth and a woman on Discovery Drive in Melton Mowbray at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
The woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
The boy, from Melton Mowbray, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
