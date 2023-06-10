Children injured by pellets in shooting near Leicester bus stop
- Published
A group of children were shot at with an air gun as they stood at a bus stop in Leicester.
Police said the four teenagers had to take cover behind a car when they were targeted in Knighton Lane East.
Two of the children suffered bleeding and bruising when they were hit on the arm and leg with pellets striking backpacks worn by the others.
Officers are appealing for information about the incident which happened on Tuesday 16 May at about 15:00 BST.
PC Muleya Jumba said the shots were fired at the teenagers from across the road, near to the junction with Aston Hill, and continued as they made their way back to a nearby school.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.