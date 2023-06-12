Police probe after man found dead in Leicester city centre
- Published
An investigation has begun after a man was found dead in Leicester city centre.
The man, in his 30s, was found lying in Belgrave Road, close to Belgrave Circle at about 04:20 BST on Sunday.
Police believe he had "suffered a head injury" and are currently treating the death as unexplained.
Leicestershire Police appealed for witnesses and are particularly keen to trace a taxi driver in a blue Toyota Prius, who spoke to officers.
The force believes the man had been walking away from the city, along Belgrave Road at the time.
They want to speak to anyone who was in the area between 03:00 and 04:20 and may have seen the man or captured anything on dash cam.
Police are particularly keen to speak to the taxi driver who spoke to officers in Welford Place and mentioned seeing a man lying in the street.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.