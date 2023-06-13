New dementia choir to start after Vicky McClure success
People are being sought for a new dementia choir, following the success of a similar project led by actress Vicky McClure.
The first singing group, aimed at people with dementia and their carers, was set up by the Line of Duty star and the University of Nottingham.
Now the university's researchers are aiming to start a new group in Leicestershire.
The university said singing was popular and accessible.
The first dementia choir, in Nottingham, formed the basis of a BBC One documentary.
It went on to perform at the Splendour Festival in 2022.
Academics said they planned to continue their work by setting up the new group.
They plan to research the effects of group singing on the quality of life of people recently diagnosed with dementia and their relationship with their carer.
Dr Justine Schneider, a professor of mental health and social care at the university who is leading the study, said: "There is a shortage of effective therapeutic interventions to people in this situation, but singing is popular, accessible to most people and relatively inexpensive to deliver at scale.
"People who attend singing groups tell us they enjoy the music and getting out."
She added it was not known whether regular participation in singing sessions made a difference to people's experience of dementia and she hoped the study would remedy that.
Researchers will watch singing group sessions and talk to people who attend to understand whether participants benefit.
Dr Schneider added she was looking for people with dementia and their main carer to join the sessions, which will be held in Mountsorrel over 10 weeks.
