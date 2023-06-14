M1: Four-vehicle crash closes section of M1 in Leicestershire
A four-vehicle crash has closed a section of the M1 in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called at about 08:50 BST to the crash on the southbound side between junctions 23 and 22, near the exit slip road for Markfield.
A lorry, a van and two cars were involved, but details about injuries have not yet been released.
National Highways said it was a serious collision, initially causing traffic delays of up to six miles.
The northbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 23 was also closed to allow the air ambulance to land but has since reopened.
National Highways said diversions have been put into place, adding congestion has been reduced to about three miles.
