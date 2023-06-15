Three more arrested in Leicester murder investigation
Three more men have been arrested as police investigate the death of a man in Leicester on Sunday.
Matthew Schofield, 34, was declared dead at the scene after being found injured in Belgrave Road, close to Belgrave Circle, at about 04:20 BST.
Leicestershire Police said two men - aged 22 and 23 - had been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three men were arrested on Wednesday.
Two 22-year-old men and an 18-year-old man, previously held on suspicion of murder, have now been released under investigation.
In a statement released through police, Mr Schofield's family said they were "devastated" by his loss.
"He was a loving son, father and brother and he had his whole life ahead of him," they said.
"He will be greatly missed."
