Murder investigation after Leicester man stabbed
Police have started a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Leicester.
Emergency services were called to Gipsy Road on Thursday afternoon, but the man was declared dead at the scene soon afterwards.
No arrests have been made.
Leicestershire Police said officers had been called to a school in nearby Melton Road after a report of threats being made, but said it believes both incidents "are not connected".
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's major crime team, said: "Our investigation is very much in its early stages and I'm appealing for anyone who was in the area of Gipsy Road or Melton Road shortly before or after midday to come forward."
It is the second murder investigation to be launched by Leicestershire Police this week, with six people being arrested after a 34-year-old was found with fatal injuries on Sunday.
