South Wigston fire investigation to begin as crews remain at blaze
Firefighters were set to begin investigating the cause of a blaze that sent smoke billowing across a Leicestershire town.
Emergency services remained at the scene of the fire at the Paragon building in Saffron Road, South Wigston, on Friday morning - more than 24 hours after it started.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were still in attendance shortly before midday.
Road closures have now been lifted.
The first service first received reports of the blaze at about 09:45 BST on Thursday.
The thick black smoke was picked up on satellite images produced at the National Centre for Earth Observation and the University of Leicester.
Eleven fire engines and other support vehicles were at the scene extinguishing the flames at the height of the fire as crews continued to work throughout the night.
Police said the road, which was closed between Marstown Avenue and Tigers Way, reopened at about 09:58 on Friday.
The Paragon company provides services to businesses and has a total of 17 sites across the country.
A fire service spokesperson said: "The incident is still open and we still have three appliances at the scene.
"A fire investigation should take place later today. Further details of damage will become clearer once the investigation closes."
