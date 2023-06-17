Leicestershire: Street light dimming plan put forward by council
Street lights across Leicestershire could be dimmed at night to save cash, the county council has said.
The authority needs to make savings of more than £500,000 in the street lighting department over the next four years, an internal report states.
Options are dimming lights by 30% from 8pm, switching off all lights between midnight and 5.30am, and only providing street lighting for half the year.
The council is facing a £90m funding shortfall over the next four years.
Lower emissions
The report says dimming the lights is considered the "lowest risk" option, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But it acknowledges concerns around an increase in traffic accidents, people injuring themselves through slips and falls and people becoming isolated due to fear of using darker streets.
Officials pointed out some lights in the county already start at 70% and are lowered to 30% from 10pm.
Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Most people won't notice any difference.
"It's a simple step and it saves money. We already dim our lights so this proposal is looking at establishing minimum lighting levels.
"I want to be clear that we're not proposing to turn off the lights completely so there'll still be visibility and it shouldn't impact on related issues, such as crime.
"The proposal also acknowledges that light pollution contributes to an increase in carbon emissions."
If approved, the changes could come in by the end of the year.
